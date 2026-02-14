Catherine Zeta-Jones takes up new interesting hobby before ‘The Gallerist’

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed she has developed a new passion for art collecting, a personal interest that closely mirrors her latest screen role ahead of the release of The Gallerist.

The actress, who stars as an art consultant in the comedy-thriller that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month, shared that her growing fascination with the art world has spilled into real life.

She now owns works by celebrated sculptor Henry Moore and artist Marc Quinn, describing herself as “a bit of an eclectic collector”.

Speaking about how the interest developed, the Swansea-born star explained that living in New York with her husband, Michael Douglas, has naturally immersed her in a more art-focused social scene.

“I spend more time with New York business people, Wall Street people, art people,” she said, noting that her life has been rooted on the East Coast rather than Hollywood.

Zeta-Jones added that she has been “dipping my toes” into the art world for some time, with sculpture holding particular appeal.

One of her most treasured pieces is a Henry Moore sculpture gifted to her and Douglas by his father, Kirk Douglas, for a joint birthday.

“I like sculpture,” she said, adding that the piece is something they both cherish.

Her collection also includes a work by Quinn, which Douglas purchased for her on their shared birthday.

The artist is known for high-profile works including Myth Venus and the Trafalgar Square installation Alison Lapper Pregnant.

Beyond established names, Zeta-Jones enjoys finding pieces while travelling and browsing flea markets, often picking up small artworks as personal mementoes from different places.

While her off-screen hobby may sound elegant, The Gallerist leans into darker, more absurd territory.

The film sees Zeta-Jones’ character caught up in a bizarre scheme involving the sale of a dead body as a piece of art. The ensemble cast includes Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Charli xcx and Zach Galifianakis.

Reflecting on her career more broadly, the Oscar-winning actress was quick to acknowledge how fortunate she has been over decades in the industry.

“I was lucky where I got to do quite big commercial movies — that were artistic — early on in my career,” she said, stressing that she has never chosen projects purely for financial reasons.

She pointed to early hits such as The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment as examples of big-budget films that still carried credibility, while admitting that not every project landed perfectly.

Still, she credits working with filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh and Steven Spielberg for shaping a career that balanced mainstream success with creative integrity.

Zeta-Jones explained that those larger films allowed her the freedom to pursue smaller, more personal projects later on.

“It helps to have done those big, ‘banger’ movies to be able to scrape in some money to do these jewels,” she said, describing The Gallerist as one of those passion projects.

Looking ahead, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Alongside The Gallerist, Zeta-Jones is set to reprise her role as Morticia Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday and will also lead the Prime Video series Kill Jackie, continuing a career she describes as both a privilege and a choice.