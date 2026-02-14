See Jacob Elordi's golden tooth while promoting ‘Wuthering Heights’

Jacob Elordi turned heads on the red carpet this week by quite literally flashing gold, as he leaned fully into character while promoting his upcoming film Wuthering Heights.

The actor, 28, debuted a striking gold tooth at the Sydney premiere on Tuesday, 12 February, revealing a custom 14-karat gold cap on his right incisor that caught the light with every smile.

The piece was embellished with diamonds and featured a delicate engraving, making it hard for photographers to miss as Elordi posed for cameras.

The bespoke design was created by Maison Raksha, a jewellery designer who has previously collaborated with Elordi on custom grills.

This time, the actor worked closely with the designer to ensure the detail reflected the story at the heart of the film.

Hand-engraved on the tooth were the letters “C + H”, representing Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, the iconic lovers at the centre of Emily Brontë’s novel.

According to Raksha, the initials sit between star-set diamonds to symbolise the bond between the two characters.

The golden detail was not just a fashion statement but a nod to Elordi’s on-screen role, as his character wears a similar tooth in the film.

It marked another example of the actor subtly going method during the press tour, mirroring how his co-star has also been embracing character-inspired looks at premieres.

Elordi was joined on the red carpet by Margot Robbie, who stars opposite him as Catherine.

Robbie wore a custom Ashi Studio Couture look featuring a structured white corset top paired with a sheer, floor-length skirt that flowed behind her as she walked.

After Robbie previously shared how close the pair became while working together, Elordi returned the praise, saying they share a “mutual obsession” with each other.

He added, “If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. She’s just like an elite actor.”

With the film set to premiere on 13 February, Elordi’s golden smile has become one of the most talked-about moments of the tour, underlining just how far he is willing to go to stay immersed in the world of Wuthering Heights.