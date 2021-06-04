Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Friends reunion special: David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox's 'routine' dance

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Friends star David Schwimmer reacted to Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox's surprise move as they recreated the famous scene from the hit sitcom.

Ed Sheeran appeared to be a big fan of Friends as he felt inspired after watching the reunion special last week, and called up his pal Courteney Cox to recreate the iconic dance from the hit sitcom

The dance is known to Friends fans simply as "The Routine" and appeared in the tenth episode of the sixth season of the hit series (appropriately titled "The One with the Routine"). 

It was ‘the routine’ from the episode where siblings Ross and Monica Geller (David and Courteney) did their favourite choreography on the dancefloor at a taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Ed and Courteney’s version of the routine went viral but somehow, it managed to escape David who hadn’t seen it. When played the clip on BBC’s The One Show on Thursday, he exclaimed: ‘What?!’

After watching Ed take Ross’ place next to Courteney aka Monica, David joked: ‘He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer. Bless them. Amazing.’

Courteney also shared the clip and said: ‘Just some routine dancing with a friend…,’ while dubbing it the #ReRoutine. 

The post quickly racked up likes and comments. Kaley Cuoco was among the fans of the clip, accurately commenting, "This is EPIC." 

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran really did nail The Routine—for the most part. They did suffer a minor snafu in executing the final move (in which Cox leapt into Sheeran's arms).

More From Entertainment:

Slew of auteurs and award-winners for reborn Cannes

Slew of auteurs and award-winners for reborn Cannes
Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up

Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up
Walt Disney opens 'Avengers' campus in California

Walt Disney opens 'Avengers' campus in California
Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'

Marvel releases Scarlett Johansson's video with 'Special Look' at 'Black Widow'
Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photos

Mehwish Hayat stuns in latest photos
Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke gets candid about 'horrible' DWTS journey
Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating
Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse
Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house
Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’

Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed

Latest

view all