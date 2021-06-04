Friends reunion special: David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox's 'routine' dance

Friends star David Schwimmer reacted to Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox's surprise move as they recreated the famous scene from the hit sitcom.



Ed Sheeran appeared to be a big fan of Friends as he felt inspired after watching the reunion special last week, and called up his pal Courteney Cox to recreate the iconic dance from the hit sitcom

The dance is known to Friends fans simply as "The Routine" and appeared in the tenth episode of the sixth season of the hit series (appropriately titled "The One with the Routine").

It was ‘the routine’ from the episode where siblings Ross and Monica Geller (David and Courteney) did their favourite choreography on the dancefloor at a taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



Ed and Courteney’s version of the routine went viral but somehow, it managed to escape David who hadn’t seen it. When played the clip on BBC’s The One Show on Thursday, he exclaimed: ‘What?!’



After watching Ed take Ross’ place next to Courteney aka Monica, David joked: ‘He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer. Bless them. Amazing.’



Courteney also shared the clip and said: ‘Just some routine dancing with a friend…,’ while dubbing it the #ReRoutine.



The post quickly racked up likes and comments. Kaley Cuoco was among the fans of the clip, accurately commenting, "This is EPIC."

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran really did nail The Routine—for the most part. They did suffer a minor snafu in executing the final move (in which Cox leapt into Sheeran's arms).