Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the media. Photo: File

  • "Well done team CDA," says PM Imran Khan. 
  • "Our economic turnaround and success of our construction policy showing results in different sectors," says PM Khan. 
  • PM says "near bankrupt CDA" will close this financial year with a surplus of Rs73bn. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lavished praise at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying that it had come a long way after nearly being bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the reins of the country. 

"Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing," said PM Khan in a tweet message. 

The prime minister said that the CDA was nearly bankrupt and had posted a deficit of Rs5.8bn in 2017 had now recorded a surplus of Rs73bn and already has Rs26bn in its accounts. 

The premier said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructure. 

"Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation," he added. 

PM Khan concluded the thread by posting a graph showing the CDA's transformation over the years. 


More From Pakistan:

Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Terror incidents rising in Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him

Pro-Tareen MPA accuses Punjab governor of conspiring to disqualify him
At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months

At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months
Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals

Pakistan announces new visa policy for Chinese nationals
Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?

Are schools opening in Sindh from June 7?
PML-N's poor economic policies cost Pakistan $20 billion: Shaukat Tarin

PML-N's poor economic policies cost Pakistan $20 billion: Shaukat Tarin
Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO

Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO
Federal govt to provide 200-MW power supply to K-Electric, says Hammad Azhar

Federal govt to provide 200-MW power supply to K-Electric, says Hammad Azhar
Pakistan launches bonds in bid to tap global green financing avenues

Pakistan launches bonds in bid to tap global green financing avenues
All Punjab schools to begin reopening next week in 'staggered approach': Murad Raas

All Punjab schools to begin reopening next week in 'staggered approach': Murad Raas
Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says

Sindh headed towards 'reopening', Saeed Ghani says
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's cricket debut 50 years ago

WATCH: PM Imran Khan's cricket debut 50 years ago

Latest

view all