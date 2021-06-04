PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the media. Photo: File

"Well done team CDA," says PM Imran Khan.

"Our economic turnaround and success of our construction policy showing results in different sectors," says PM Khan.

PM says "near bankrupt CDA" will close this financial year with a surplus of Rs73bn.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lavished praise at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying that it had come a long way after nearly being bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the reins of the country.

"Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing," said PM Khan in a tweet message.

The prime minister said that the CDA was nearly bankrupt and had posted a deficit of Rs5.8bn in 2017 had now recorded a surplus of Rs73bn and already has Rs26bn in its accounts.

The premier said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructure.

"Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation," he added.



PM Khan concluded the thread by posting a graph showing the CDA's transformation over the years.



