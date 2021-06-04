PM Imran Khan praises 'near bankrupt CDA' for economic turnaround

Friday Jun 04, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lavished praise at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), saying that it had come a long way after nearly being bankrupt when the PTI-led government took over the reins of the country.
"Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing," said PM Khan in a tweet message.
The prime minister said that the CDA was nearly bankrupt and had posted a deficit of Rs5.8bn in 2017 had now recorded a surplus of Rs73bn and already has Rs26bn in its accounts.
The premier said it was time for the government to transform Islamabad into a model city, with priority on reform and restructure.
"Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation," he added.
PM Khan concluded the thread by posting a graph showing the CDA's transformation over the years.