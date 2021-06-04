Self-proclaimed democrats calling on army to topple government: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says self-proclaimed democrats from the Opposition want the army to overthrow the government.

Says Opposition and media started questioning his Naya Pakistan vision within days of him assuming govt.

Says his people faced a tough time, but the bad days are over and it is time for growth.

ISLAMABAD: From day one, the PTI government faced criticism from the Opposition, which was poised to topple the government unless their leaders were given an NRO, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“My own people had to face a tough time. The media also gave an impression that Naya Pakistan can emerge by switching a button on,” he said.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lodhran-Multan Highway in Islamabad on Friday.

The 62-kilometer North-bound section of the N-5 will connect three districts of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The project will be complete in two years at a cost of around Rs6.8 billion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar and parliamentarians from South Punjab attended the event.

During the ceremony, PM Khan said that within days of assuming government, the opposition and media started questioning Naya Pakistan phenomena and also made notions about the government’s failure.

But the PM emphasised that the bad days were over.

Referring to the Opposition, PM Khan said that these self-proclaimed democrats are calling on the military to overthrow the government.

"Their [the Opposition's] goal is to protect their interests and they are willing to do anything to overthrow the government because they have billions of dollars," PM Khan said.

He said the government has steered the country out of difficult times and now it will witness sustainable growth and development.

He spoke about wealth generation and said people will get job opportunities. On the economic front, he said the public will continue to hear good news.

PM Khan said the country registered a growth of 4% this financial year despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said we not only saved our people from the pandemic, but also the economy.

The government is focusing on uplifting the agriculture, industries, IT, housing and tourism sectors, he said, adding that a package is being introduced for the farmers to bring a green revolution in the country.