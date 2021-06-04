Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox look adorable on Disneyland trip

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be over the moon whenever they are spotted together.

In their latest outing, the adorable couple could be seen enjoying their time at Disneyland in California with her parents and other family members.

They were joined at the hip as they strolled hand-in-hand in the theme park.

The duo didn’t stop their cuteness there and in fact chose to sport baggy sweatpants with the theme-park’s most classic accessory, the mouse ears.

The pair also spent their time on some fun theme park rides.

Take a look:







