Timothée chalamet beats fear to reach new heights for ‘Marty Supreme’

Timothée Chalamet is quite literally going above and beyond to promote Marty Supreme, including conquering his fears.

With his latest film nearing its Christmas Day release, the American-French actor took his publicity push to new heights, making sure his upcoming project is impossible to miss.

On Monday, December 22, the Dune star posted a video on his Instagram that opens with a close-up shot of him against a cloudy sky.

"Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025," he shouts.

As the camera pans out, the Oscar nominee throws his hands up into the air as he is revealed to be standing atop the Las Vegas Sphere, which has been transformed into a giant orange ping pong ball. "Dream big" he yells, echoing the movie’s theme.

The 29-year-old unveiled the eye-catching stunt that saw him facing his fear of height, proving he isn’t afraid to think big.

The jaw-dropping promotional moment for Marty Supreme left fans divided, with many praising him for conquering his fears while others insisted he still looked "terrified."

One noted on X formerly Twitter, "he could barely get on the balcony on the empire state building who convinced him to do this?"

"His love for film convinced him," another chimed in.

A third appreciated the A Complete Unknown actor's efforts, writing, "I loved it, Timothée is going the extra mile and i think he is enjoying it. Go, Timothée, spread your wings, butterfly!"

It is pertinent to note that during his latest stunt, Chalamet was securely strapped into a harness.

Despite others admiring Chalamet some social media users pointed out, "You can see his heavy breathing after he speaks that man is SCARED."

Another agreed, "he looks incredibly terrified btw."

Notably, Chalamet has not publicly confirmed a fear of heights, but fan videos and moments from promotional events suggest he may experience discomfort in high places.

Earlier, during a promotional visit to the top of the Empire State Building, videos circulated showing him "clutching the building for dear life" and looking visibly uneasy on the outdoor observation deck.

Reportedly, rapper Tyler, the Creator mentioned in an interview that the Wonka actor was scared when he was up high during one event.

While Chalamet has faced these high-altitude situation for work, often with a smile, the candid reactions have led many fans to believe he has a fear of heights.