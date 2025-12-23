James Gunn reveals why he disclosed 'Superman' sequel casting before 'Batman II'

Man of Tomorrow and The Batman Part II is set to release on July 9 and October 1, 2027 respectively

James Gun has officially explained the reason of announcing the cast of Man of Tomorrow before The Batman Part II.

On December 20, the DC CEO announced through his social media handle that Lars Eidinger will be starring in the Superman sequel as "Brainiac."

His post sparked a debate as people have been eagerly waiting to hear a confirmation on the cast of the upcoming Batman sequel considering that the film was confirmed before David Corenswet’s Superman.

There are rumours that Scarlett Johansson has joined the ensemble cast of the 2027 DC movie. However, the studio bosses have not yet confirmed anything.

Taking it to Threads, Gunn addressed that the reason he announced the "Brainiac" casting first as him and Peter Safran feared of the news being leaked.

For the Batman, James and Peter are the only producers on the movie and it unusual for any film at DC to make any big announcements before it enters production.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director wrote on Threads, “Batman Part II is a DC Studios film and Peter and I are producers. But generally, we don't have a ton of announcements about any movie that isn't even in production yet.”

“Things like the Lars as Brainiac announcement were because we knew it was going to get out there.”

David Corenswet’s Superman sequel is slated to release on July 9, 2027. Meanwhile, the Batman Part II is set to come out in theatres on October 1, 2027.