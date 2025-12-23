‘Percy Jackson' season 3 announces exciting new addition to cast

‘Percy Jackson' season three announces exciting new addition to cast

Percy Jackson and the Olympian, which has continued to be a massive hit since 2023, is now casting actors for its upcoming third season.

Originally written by Rick Riordan, the series has adapted Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief for the first season, The Sea Monster for second and Titan’s Curse for the upcoming third season.

As per Deadline, the casting for new season is underway with three new faces already confirmed.

Holy McCallany has been cast to play the antagonistic Titan Atlas, also known as the Bearer of Heaven.

He is freed from his condemnation, forcing him to hold up the celestial heavens after the last Titan war against the Olympians. He now wants his vengeance and plans to lead the armies of Kronos.

David Costabile as Dr Thorn, a military academy headmaster who demands complete obedience from his students, and The Flash star Jesse L. Martin is set to play Annabeth’s (Leah Sava Jeffries) mortal dad, Frederick Chase, a brilliant military historian.

The events in season three will directly continue from the second season where Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth setting out to find and rescue Grover (Aryan Simhadri), while also trying to save Thalia’s tree, which Luke (Charlie Bushnell) poisoned.

The third season will see Percy, Annabeth, the resurrected Thaila, and Grover trying to save some half-bloods, only to find help from Artemis, who is captured along with Annabeth by Luke’s army.

In addition to the new cast members, Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie join the cast as the new half-blood children, Nico and Bianca, who have ties with yet another major Olympian god.

Dafne Keen will play Artemis, and Saara Chaudry set to star as Zoë Nightshade.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Titan’s Curse is slated to premiere somewhere in late 2026.