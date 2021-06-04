Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'super happy' after recent date night together

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were spotted together all-smiles hinting at how their romance is intensifying

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having the time of their life after reuniting in the West Coast in Miami. 

The duo was recently spotted together all-smiles hinting at how their romance is intensifying every day.

According to an insider, "They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner."

The restaurant source told PEOPLE that the Latino singer sported a long tan coat as she held hands with the Batman star and shared an embrace with him, resting her head on his shoulder. 

"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," the insider said about the couple's workout sessions. "They are very much into each other and being together."

"Truthfully, they are really nice people," the source added. "No one stands around the gym [Anatomy Miami Beach] saying, 'Don't approach them.' No one bothers them, everyone is respectful. Everyone loves her. All the women are checking her out and her routine because she looks so amazing and is so strong."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set to return to UK after waging war with royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all set to return to UK after waging war with royals

‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit shares a romantic birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen

‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit shares a romantic birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen
Lisa Kudrow opens up about impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow opens up about impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
Jodie Turner-Smith slams royal family for failing to protect Meghan Markle

Jodie Turner-Smith slams royal family for failing to protect Meghan Markle

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox look adorable on Disneyland trip

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox look adorable on Disneyland trip

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into ‘Love Again’ MV

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into ‘Love Again’ MV
BTS unveils sizzling dance practice videos for 2021 Festa

BTS unveils sizzling dance practice videos for 2021 Festa
Kim Kardashian offends Hindu community after posing with religious symbol

Kim Kardashian offends Hindu community after posing with religious symbol
JoJo Siwa's pride party takes wrong turn after guest overdoses

JoJo Siwa's pride party takes wrong turn after guest overdoses

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on divorce with Kanye West
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' set shut down again due to COVID

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' set shut down again due to COVID
Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner's first trailer out

Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner's first trailer out

Latest

view all