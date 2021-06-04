‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit shares a romantic birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, shared a heartfelt birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen, who turns a year older today.



Burak Ozcivit took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo, featuring he himself, wife Fahriye and their son Karan Özçivit with a romantic note for the ladylove on her 35th birthday.

Tagging Fahriye, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Many happy and healthy years, my beautiful wife. Happy birthday. @evcenf” followed by a heart and butterfly emoticons.

Commenting on the post, Fahriye Evcen dropped a heart emoticon and wrote “You are my everything..”



Burak Ozcivit and Fahriye tied the knot in 2017 and have son Karan.

The couple recently celebrated the second birthday of Karan.



