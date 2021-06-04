Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Friday Jun 04, 2021

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Harshaali Malhotra celebrates 13th birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra, who played the role of mute girl Shahida, also known as Munni, celebrated her 13th birthday on Thursday.

Harshaali, who is now ‘officially a teenager’ took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

Sharing a video, Harshaali aka Munni captioned it, “It’s my birthday ... yippppeeee Officially teenager now ...”

She also posted adorable pictures from the birthday party with caption “Celebrations.”

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the debut film of Harshaali.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in July 2015.

