Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Kim Kardashian recalled her deteriorating marriage to Kanye West in the latest episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', confessing they failed to continue their relationship.

In a flashback clip, shown during Thursday's episode of KUWTK, the mother-of-four broke down in tears during her chat with sisters over her crumbling marriage to the ftaher of her children.

Kim -who was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries - told her sisters: "I feel like a failure, that it's like, a third marriage... Yeah I feel like a loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy."

Kim, who was still with Kanye at the time of filming, explained that the Stronger hitmaker deserved to be with a wife who would happily move to Wyoming, where he is now based.

"I honestly can't do this anymore," she said as she recapped a fight they had to her sisters. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job...

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming - I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything."

Previously, Kim Kardashian discussed her marital problems with sister Khloe, saying: "There's honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won't live with the fighting and stuff, like, if it was constant."

More From Entertainment:

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film
Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Kate Middleton and Prince William share new video on their YouTube channel

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’
Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to name baby girl in ‘lovely nod’ to Queen
Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims slammed for ‘inconsistencies’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims slammed for ‘inconsistencies’
Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open
Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Latest

view all