Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Tom Hanks pushed Americans into learning more about the problematic history of the country

Hollywood star Tom Hanks penned a thought-provoking column for the New York Times to shed light on America’s racist past.

The detailed column published in NYT was a way for the actor to push Americans into learning more about the problematic history of the country including the 1921 Tulsa race massacre—which he argued many were not educated about. The incident involved a white mob setting the Black neighbourhood of Greenwood, known as Black Wall Street, on fire.

"Many students like me were told that the lynching of Black Americans was tragic but not that these public murders were commonplace and often lauded by local papers and law enforcement," wrote Hanks.

"Should our schools now teach the truth about Tulsa? Yes, and they should also stop the battle to whitewash curriculums to avoid discomfort for students,” he went on to say.

"History was mostly written by white people about white people like me, while the history of Black people — including the horrors of Tulsa — was too often left out," he continued.

"America's history is messy but knowing that makes us a wiser and stronger people. 1921 is the truth, a portal to our shared, paradoxical history,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child
Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops

Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops
Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans

Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans
Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans

Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans
Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film
Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship

Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship
Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle told 'downright lies' in Oprah interview

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Emilia Clarke all set to play love interest of Captain America in upcoming Marvel film

Latest

view all