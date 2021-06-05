Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle suffers unpleasant complications during second pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Meghan Markle is having issues during her second pregnancy lately

Meghan Markle is suffering from some complications as her baby girl's arrival nears.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex is having issues during her second pregnancy lately.

"Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the insider said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are expecting their second child, a daughter, on Valentine's Day this year. 

Meanwhile, the couple is trying to spend as much quality time with their son Archie as they can.

“To wind down and switch off, they go for family walks on the beach and spend time in their beautiful garden,” the source explained about the family’s daily activities. “Archie’s a real water baby and loves being in the pool. Harry can’t wait to teach him to swim this summer.”

The source added, “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move. He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”

More From Entertainment:

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition

Cannes Film Festival announces selections for its 2021 competition
Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Tom Hanks urges America to revisit its dark, racist past

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child

Drake Bell arrested over attempted endangerment of a child
Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Gigi Hadid rocks a high-fashion look to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops

Blake Lively to feature in Netflix thriller written at coffee shops
Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans

Katie Price's 'filtered photo with daughter Bunny' irks fans
Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans

Kurulus: Osman famed Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun etches her name in hearts of fans
Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar

Zayn Malik gets into fight with a man outside NYC bar
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film
Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship

Kim Kardashian gives inside into her and Kanye West's troubled relationship
Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen
Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Harry Styles' stalker cleared of new charges of harassment

Latest

view all