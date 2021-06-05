Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Joe Jonas says relationship with Sophie Turner is in 'new territory'

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Joe Jonas revealed Sophie Turner is going back to work after welcoming their daughter last year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are navigating through a new phase in life this summer. 

The singer opened up in a new interview about his new song with Marshmello titled Leave Before You Love Me, saying even wife Sophie loves it.

"I can't wait to play that on stage," Joe gushed. "The fans have been reacting to the song so well."

"It's been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we've had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States...I'm excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces," he added.

Joe added that even Sophie is going back to work after welcoming their daughter last year.

"It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's starting a project," Joe admitted. "It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory."

