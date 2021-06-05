 
Saturday Jun 05 2021
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Signer songwriter Cynthia Erivo recently released her first ever single from the debut album titled The Good.

Shortly after the single releasead, Cynthia issued a statement and according to Rolling Stone she was quoted saying, “In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music.”

“That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

Check it out below:



