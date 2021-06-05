 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke sheds light on her move into the Marvel Universe

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Emilia Clarke sheds light on her move into the Marvel Universe

Renowned actress Emilia Clarke recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her jump into the Marvel universe after a rather successful time in Game of Thrones.

The star got candid during her interview with Comicbook and was quoted saying, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it.”

“I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool’.”

“Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this.”

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres lining A-listers for 2022 finale

Ellen DeGeneres lining A-listers for 2022 finale
Kanye West papped in religious-themed mask

Kanye West papped in religious-themed mask
Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row

Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row
Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour
Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’
BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video

BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video
Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release
Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Latest

view all