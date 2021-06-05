Emilia Clarke sheds light on her move into the Marvel Universe

Renowned actress Emilia Clarke recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her jump into the Marvel universe after a rather successful time in Game of Thrones.

The star got candid during her interview with Comicbook and was quoted saying, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it.”

“I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool’.”

“Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this.”