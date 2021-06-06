Ellen's sidekick Stephen "tWitch" Boss speaks about show ending

Stephen Boss, commonly known as tWitch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said that he was not surprised that the show was coming to an end.



Speaking to E! News, the co-executive producer, in-house DJ and host Ellen’s sidekick said that she "had announced it three years ago that she signed on for three more years.”

He then added that since the announcement, he expected the show host to stick to her word and conclude its 13-year run once the contract ended.

"I felt that she was going to stay true to that. It actually didn't come as a surprise because she had already said it, you know?"

Having been at the forefront with her for the past seven years, the So You Can Think You Can Dance alum said that there was no doubt that Ellen, who hosted 18 seasons, would not be interested in continuing her long run.

"She's been working really, really, really hard," tWitch noted.

"So there wasn't something that was in me that was like, 'Oh, she's definitely going to renew again.'"

Speaking about her decision to end the show, which she denied came in the backdrop of the workplace being toxic, the dancer spoke about how he was proud of her.

"I was really proud of her, actually," he shared.

"Because I know that she's been at it for 18-plus years now. And it's not easy.

"We've employed thousands and thousands and thousands of people, changed a lot of lives, but that's something to do that same thing every single day. And I'm proud of her that she's kind of put an earmark on the closing of a saga to begin her next chapter. Because that's huge and monumental in itself.

"I know that the emotions are going to be very overwhelming as we continue to kind of inch away to that last day of filming but, for me, I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I possibly can because it's been such a huge blessing," he said.