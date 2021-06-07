Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fully enjoying their renewed relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly been enjoying life as couple since they rekindled their relationship.

Ben and Jennifer, famously dubbed Bennifer, were seen leaving each other’s houses, just weeks after the music sensation called off her engagement to retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez.



The two - who got split in 2004 two years after their engagement, have been spending an increasing amount of time together in recent weeks.

The 'Hustlers' star was spotted in a car reportedly driving away from Ben’s house in Brentwood, California over the weekend. The singer kept her head down as an assistant drove her away.

On the other hand, the award-winning actor was spotted driving himself away from Jennifer’s mansion in Bel Air, not too far from his property.

As per reports, it was the third time the Batman v Superman actor has been seen outside her home, most recently pictured in his car after allegedly spending the night there.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have apparently made up their minds to give romance another chance as they are getting closer day by day.