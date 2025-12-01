James Cameron breaks silence as first AI actress Tilly Norwood goes viral

James Cameron on AI characters in Hollywood and Tilly Norwood

James Cameron has made his stance very clear as Hollywood debates the rise of AI actors.

The Avatar and Terminator filmmaker addressed the growing concerns in a new interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, and he didn’t hold back.

Cameron recalled that even when he started developing the first Avatar in 2005, people suspected he wanted computers to take over the work of real actors.

“For years, there was this sense that, ‘Oh, they’re doing something strange with computers and they’re replacing actors,’” he said.

But for him, the technology was always meant to elevate performance, not erase it. He explained that the work behind those films is “a celebration of the actor-director moment.”

He drew a clear line between the motion-capture systems he uses and the latest wave of AI tools.

When it comes to generative AI that can create performers on command, he said, “It’s like, no. That’s horrifying to me. That’s the opposite. That’s exactly what we’re not doing.”

For Cameron, replacing real actors isn’t just a bad idea — it undermines the core of filmmaking.

His comments arrive just months after the industry was introduced to Tilly Norwood, a fully AI-generated actress created by comedian and producer Eline Van der Velden.

She debuted the project at the Zurich Summit, and the reaction from Hollywood insiders was immediate and intense.

Despite the backlash, Van der Velden believes AI will inevitably become part of moviemaking. She told Variety that the shift will be gradual, predicting that the industry will eventually see “a full AI film.”

Van der Velden said viewers may not even notice when it happens.

“It’s good storytelling that will be the reason why people will pay for it or not,” she shared, adding that AI-generated shots will begin to appear in filmmaking long before actors are replaced.

She also addressed the issue in a social media post from the AI character's account.

"To those who have expressed anger over the creation of our AI character, Tilly Norwood: she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work — a piece of art," Eline wrote in the post.

"Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity. I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool — a new paintbrush."

Adding, "Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories."

"I'm an actor myself, and nothing — certainly not an AI character — can take away the craft or joy of human performance."

"Creating Tilly has been, for me, an act of imagination and craftsmanship, not unlike drawing a character, writing a role, or shaping a performance." the comedian further wrote.

"It takes time, skill, and iteration to bring such a character to life. She represents experimentation, not substitution. Much of my work has always been about holding up a mirror to society through satire, and this is no different."

Further reflecting, she wrote, "I also believe AI characters should be judged as part of their own genre, on their own merits, rather than compared directly with human actors."

"Each form of art has its place, and each can be valued for what it uniquely brings. I hope we can welcome AI as part of the wider artistic family — one more way to express ourselves, alongside theatre, film, painting, music, and countless others."

Concluding, she continued, "When we celebrate all forms of creativity, we open doors to new voices, new stories, and new ways of connecting with each other."

As the debate spreads across Hollywood, Cameron’s reluctance offers a strong counterpoint to the rapid embrace of AI in entertainment. And for now, at least, he’s staying firmly on the side of human performance.