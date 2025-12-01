Britney Spears makes major life-changing decision amid troubled behaviour

Britney Spears has recently made major life-changing decision after fears of her family intervention.

The Toxic singer is reportedly considering “huge pressure” in California and therefore she’s looking out for a “new place to set up home”.

The news came after Britney was spotted leaving a wine bar in Los Angeles looking disheveled as her family expressed concerns over pop star’s turbulent behaviour.

The source spilled to The Sun, “Britney has said that she wants to live in England.”

The insider noted that the singer has already told “those around her that a foreign move or step away from LA might be nice soon”.

The source revealed that Britney is fond of London and she described it to be her “dream move”.

Sharing one of the reasons behind her move, another insider said that she is “feeling a huge amount of pressure” at the moment in the aftermath of ex-husband Kevin's book and allegations.

“Her socials have been flooded with fans concerned for her welfare,” remarked a source.

The news came after her two sons have reportedly reconciled with her father Jamie Spears and they are planning for an “intervention” into her life again.

However, a family source told Daily Mail, “This is very distressing. It's really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger.”

“There's absolutely nothing we can do to help her,” added an insider.