Jodie Foster’s first thought about Robert De Niro on ‘Taxi Driver’ set

Jodie Foster has recently made shocking confession as she reflects on her first meeting with Robert De Niro on the set of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver at just 12 years old.

The American actress revealed she didn’t find Robert “interesting person” but quite boring at her first interaction for the movie while speaking at Marrakech Film Festival on November 30.

“We’d run the lines and run the lines a second and third time. And I’m sure maybe some of you have been here when Robert was here,” said the 63-year-old after receiving the tribute award on Sunday.

Jodie continued, “One of our greatest American actors, so proud to have worked with him — not the most interesting person on earth.”

However, at that time, Jodie shared that Robert “was very much in character, the way he was in those days”.

The Flightplan actress stated, “He was really uninteresting and I remember having these lunches with him and being like, ‘What is happening? When can I go home?’ And he wouldn’t really be able to talk to me, so I would talk to the waiters and the people in the restaurants.”

But Jodie mentioned that it was all part of Robert’s method acting preparation process.

“He finally walked me through improvisation by the time we had our third lunch together, and it opened my eyes to what acting could be,” explained the Panic Room actress.

Reflecting on her epiphany moment, Jodie expressed her excitement as she remembered “being kind of sweaty and excited and giggly and coming back up into the hotel room to meet my mom and saying, ‘I’ve had this epiphany’”.

“And I think from there, everything changed,” she added.