Origins of ‘Lilibet’ – How Queen Elizabeth got the nickname during childhood

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the name of their newborn daughter on Sunday, royal fans were thrilled.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child’s name, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, came as a nod to Queen Elizabeth who is lovingly referred to as Lilibet in the royal household.

Many royal fans may be unaware of how the nickname came into existence. As per Hello! the monarch as a child used to have trouble pronouncing the word “Elizabeth” and would always call herself “Lilibet.”

That is how the name stuck and her parents and grandparents all called the Queen “Lilibet.”

The last known person who used to call her by that name was the late Prince Philip, and now their great-granddaughter can carry forward that legacy.