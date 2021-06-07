Ghotki train accident: 'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders comprehensive investigation

In this photograph, PM Imran Khan can be seen listening to someone during a meeting. Photo: File

PM Imran Khan expresses "shock" at Ghotki train accident.

PM instructs Railways Minister Azam Swati to reach the crash site and help injured and families of the dead.

At least 32 were killed and 64 were injured when two trains collided at Ghotki train station early Monday morning.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed shock at the loss of lives arising from the Ghotki train accident, ordering a "comprehensive investigation" into the matter.

At least 32 passengers have lost their lives and 64 others were injured Monday morning when two express trains collided at Ghotki between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.



Taking to Twitter, the prime minister reacted to the incident, instructing Railways Minister Azam Swati to arrive at the site and help the injured with the provision of medical assistance.

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for families of the dead. Ordering a comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines," he tweeted.



Army, Rangers continue relief activities at crash site in Ghotki

Army officers and Rangers personnel have arrived at the crash site in Ghotki and are currently involved in relief activities, said the ISPR.

Military doctors and paramedics, with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil, have also reached the crash site.

"Engineer resources have been moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work," said the military's media wing. "Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts," it added.

The ISPR said that two helicopters are being flown from Multan to evacuate casualties and carry out speedy relief measures. The ISPR added that relief goods are being prepared and will be dispatched shortly.

Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail had earlier confirmed the death toll and told Geo News that the deceased have been transported to surrounding hospitals.



He said he expected the toll to shoot up as there were still mangled train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite the passage of hours since the accident in Ghotki.

The SSP said there were up to 25 people in one compartment yet to be accessed.