How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains

LAHORE: The driver of Sir Syed Express says he tried to apply emergency brakes, but the locomotive did not stop and hit the infringing coaches of Millat Express in Ghotki.



He denied reports of falling asleep on the wheel.

The accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province has so far claimed at least 37 lives and injured several others. You can read the full story here.

It occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways had said in a statement.

Geo News spoke to the Ejaz Ahmed, the driver of Sir Syed Express to get more details of what happened.

Ahmed said the coaches of the train coming to Karachi derailed at 3:40am. He said he tried hard to apply the emergency brake but the train did not stop.

He said that two air-conditioned business class bogies and a dining car of Sir Syed Express were damaged, while three AC business class bogies and eight economy class bogies of Millat Express derailed.

Ahmed said that an investigation of the accident will prove that he and the assistant driver were not asleep.