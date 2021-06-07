PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan administers the polio vaccine on a child in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/Prime Minister Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a nationwide five-day anti-polio drive with hopes of inoculating all the children of the country and make Pakistan polio-free.

To kick off the campaign, PM Imran administered polio drops to children below five years of age at his office.

The federal government has chalked out a comprehensive national emergency programme against polio, which is being carried out across the country in joint collaboration with the provinces.

The special polio campaign of varied duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today onwards.



During the drive, polio teams will administer vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years age.

The provincial health departments have appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against the poliovirus.