 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
APP

PM Imran Khan launches five-day nationwide anti-polio drive

By
APP

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan administers the polio vaccine on a child in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/Prime Minister Office

  • PM Imran Khan kicks off the polio campaign by administrating drops to children at his office.
  • A special polio campaign of varied duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today.
  • Polio teams will administer vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years of age.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a nationwide five-day anti-polio drive with hopes of inoculating all the children of the country and make Pakistan polio-free.

To kick off the campaign, PM Imran administered polio drops to children below five years of age at his office.

The federal government has chalked out a comprehensive national emergency programme against polio, which is being carried out across the country in joint collaboration with the provinces.

Read more: Army Chief discusses polio eradication, Covid-19 with Bill Gates

The special polio campaign of varied duration is taking place in 124 districts of the country from today onwards.

During the drive, polio teams will administer vaccine drops to over 33 million children under five years age.

The provincial health departments have appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against the poliovirus.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident

Bilawal berates govt over Ghotki train accident
India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims

India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims
'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi

'Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated': Ashrafi
'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry

'Nonsense': Why should Azam Swati pay the price for Saad Rafique's mistake, asks Fawad Chaudhry
Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8

Punjab announces exam schedule for grades 1-8
Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry

Next elections to be contested under new mechanism, says Fawad Chaudhry
How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains

How did the Ghotki train crash happen? Sir Syed Express' driver explains
Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden

Govt to carve out more slabs for electricity consumers to reduce subsidy burden
Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today

Schools, colleges and universities reopen across Pakistan today
Ghotki train accident: 'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders comprehensive investigation

Ghotki train accident: 'Shocked' PM Imran Khan orders comprehensive investigation
Pakistan continues to see decline in daily coronavirus cases

Pakistan continues to see decline in daily coronavirus cases
Train crash kills over 45, injures 100 in Sindh's Ghotki

Train crash kills over 45, injures 100 in Sindh's Ghotki

Latest

view all