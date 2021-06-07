India offers commiserations to Ghotki train crash victims

Building of the Indian High Commission. Photo: Facebook

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Monday sent commiserations to the victims of the Ghotki train collision, which killed nearly 50 people and left more than a hundred injured.

The Commission, taking to its official Twitter account, wrote:

"We are saddened at the tragic train accident that took place in Ghotki, Sindh today morning. We offer condolences to families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."



Two express trains collided on Monday in Sindh's Ghotki and killed nearly 50 passengers, while more than 100 others have been injured, said police and rescue officials.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards, railways officials confirmed, saying that the collision took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

A rescue operation is underway at the site of the crash and the injured are being shifted to hospitals.



Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail confirmed the death toll and told Geo News that the deceased has been transported to surrounding hospitals.

He said he expected the toll to shoot up as there were still mangled train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite the passage of hours since the accident in Ghotki.

He said there were up to 25 people in one compartment yet to be accessed.