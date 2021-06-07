Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton expected to fill in for Prince Hary at Princess Diana's statue unveiling ceremony

Kate Middleton might have to fill in for Prince Harry at the memorial unveiling ceremony of Princess Diana on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In case the Duke of Sussex is not able to make it to the event, because wife Meghan Markle just delivered their baby girl, Kate would be expected to step in.

Ahead of the Sussexes' daughter's arrival, The Mirror royal editor Russell Myers told the Pod Save The Queen podcast, "Meghan is about to give birth, one would presume - they said early summer - so whether he will, whether he won't.

"Will there be an appetite for him to keep on criticising his family in that way?

"He's potentially going to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his brother when they unveil the Princess Diana statue," he added.

Myers continued, "That could make it very, very uncomfortable, [although] whether he comes over is a matter for debate at the moment because they are expecting their second child.

"Maybe Kate will step in to not have William do it on his own," he ended.