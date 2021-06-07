Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their baby girl in a statement on July 6

Prince Harry expressed his fondness for the name 'Lili' almost two years ago.



In 2019, when Harry and Meghan Markle were expecting their son, Archie, they visited the town of Birkenhead and heard name suggestions from a group of school children.

During the visit, Harry asked a mother how she spelled her daughter's name showing interest in the name "Lily."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby girl in a statement on July 6.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.

Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," their statement read.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," it added.