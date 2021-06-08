BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history

SEOUL: The latest track Butter by K-pop boy band BTS has created history as it became the #1 hit in the history of Billboard's global 200 chart.

The latest milestone has made the boy band the biggest band in the music world. Their latest track proved a more-than-expected hit as it again topped the Billboard's main singles chart - Hot 100 songs chart - in its second week after debuting.

It is not just about being the top leader by BTS, it’s the biggest leader of all time on the chart, which is still less than one year old, according to Billboard.

“Butter” soared up to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 after it was streamed over 289.2 million times on streaming platforms. Not just that, 249,000 copies of the song were sold during the tracking week from May 21 to May 27. Both these figures are records.



The previous record is held also by BTS itself. The k-pop boy band's previous leader Life Goes On became an instant hit as it opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 late last year after the song was streamed 152.5 million times.

South Korea's septet also holds the record for the biggest sales count. Over 87,000 copies of their Blue & Grey were purchased in December.

"BTS' "Butter" adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it soared in at the summit, becoming the South Korean superstar group's fourth leader on the list," Billboard said Monday.

The track was streamed over 19 million times in the US and was downloaded over 140,200 times in the week ending June 3.

Apart from the main track, BTS also released three remix versions -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler" -- of "Butter."

