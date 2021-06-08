Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shows off her ulta-glam look in new video

Turkish leading actress Esra bilgic aka Halime Sultan has an impressive sense of style and she always spelbinds her fans with her ravishing looks.



Esra, who rose to prominence with her iconic role as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has emerged as a fashion sension in some of her amazing pictures and videos.

The Ertugrul's Halime Sultan took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of footage, showing how she gets ready for a day and keeps her mesmerising face fresh.

The actress flaunted her ulta-glam look in new post, showing her getting ready to face the sunshine.



Esra's stylist Alevkaya elevated her beauty and boosted her confidence as she applied hee makeup techniques to keep her face fresh and unaffected from the sunshine.

Armed with her mastery of creative makeup techniques, along with a few accessories, the artist gave a new look to Esra's personality.

Esra Bilgic looks drop-dead gorgeous in new video and pics, showing off her mesmerising face to attract massive applause from the admirers.