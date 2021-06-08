 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

American actress-businesswoman Jessica Alba celebrated being the mother of a now-teen daughter, Honor.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 40-year-old actress said she has now a teenage daughter. The actress shared several snaps of her daughter on social media.  

Jessica Alba got emotional while celebrating her daughter's 13th birthday. 

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor," the proud mother of three captioned her post on Instagram. "Yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I’m just so proud of you."

Jessica Alba then explained about her teary eyes, saying that these are tears of happiness.

"I’m sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can’t push pause. So you are gonna have me to accept my emotional outbursts boo," the actress said in her heartfelt post.


"You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl! I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom #happybirthdayhonor #thisis13 #honorcita," Jessica Alba concluded the emotional post. 


