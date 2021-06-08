 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were seen driving around together in New York City

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted together, not long after the British singer had a shirtless altercation in New York City.

The lovebirds were seen driving around together for the first time since the former One Direction member was involved in a brawl outside a bar at the Big Apple.

The singer was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside Amsterdam Billiards Club when a group of guys exited the neighbouring bar. As per TMZ, an “altercation ensued” early morning as an unidentified man called Malik a homophobic slur. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie sends pulses racing as she steps out in yellow dress with her loved ones
Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Jessica Alba gets emotional, shares sweet snaps of now-teen daughter

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to critics

Latest

view all