Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021
Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted together, not long after the British singer had a shirtless altercation in New York City.
The lovebirds were seen driving around together for the first time since the former One Direction member was involved in a brawl outside a bar at the Big Apple.
The singer was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside Amsterdam Billiards Club when a group of guys exited the neighbouring bar. As per TMZ, an “altercation ensued” early morning as an unidentified man called Malik a homophobic slur.