MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

The MTV Video Music Awards will taking a different route this year as it will be honouring 9/11 terror attack victims on its 20th anniversary.

The popular awards show is teaming up with nonprofit 9/11 Day for a variety of activities leading up to the show in a bid to "promote awareness and positive action".

It will be honouring the lives of the people lost including families and service members who responded to the attacks.

The show is set to return to New York and will be hosted at the Barclays Centre.