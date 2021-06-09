 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 3% for second consecutive day

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

File photo.

  • Pakistan reports 1,118 new cases in a single day. 
  • Pakistan reports positivity ratio of 2.54%, 77 people die in a single day. 
  • Total number of active cases in the country surge to 44,987. 

Pakistan on Wednesday reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 3% for the second consecutive time, as per statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

Related items

On Tuesday, 1,118 persons tested positive for the virus in Pakistan out of the 43,900 who were tested for the infection. The country reported a positivity ratio of 2.54%, with 77 people dying over the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,244 people recovered from the infection in a single day, according to the NCOC. 

The total number of confirmed cases across the country have risen to 936,131 while the total number of active cases in Pakistan are 44,987. 

In total, Pakistan has lost 21,453 people to the coronavirus while 869,691 people have, in total, recovered from the infection. 

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 3% for the first time in almost four months.

The last time the country reported a positivity rate below 3% was on February 14 when the positivity rate stood at 2.61%. 

More From Pakistan:

Another lion dies at Karachi Zoo of 'old age'

Another lion dies at Karachi Zoo of 'old age'
Court to indict CM Sindh on June 30 in Nooriabad power plant reference

Court to indict CM Sindh on June 30 in Nooriabad power plant reference
Pakistan values brotherly relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa
'You are an honest person,' Justice Umar Ata Bandial tells Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

'You are an honest person,' Justice Umar Ata Bandial tells Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui
New Delhi-bound air ambulance lands at Karachi airport

New Delhi-bound air ambulance lands at Karachi airport
LHC suspends notice for audit of Jahangir Tareen's sugar mills

LHC suspends notice for audit of Jahangir Tareen's sugar mills
WATCH: PM Imran Khan administers polio drops to child

WATCH: PM Imran Khan administers polio drops to child
Farmers to not be exploited under any circumstances: PM Imran Khan

Farmers to not be exploited under any circumstances: PM Imran Khan
'Their only fault was that they were Muslim,' Qureshi says in parliament on Canadian hate killing

'Their only fault was that they were Muslim,' Qureshi says in parliament on Canadian hate killing
Sindh will not tolerate being ignored by Centre, warns CM Shah

Sindh will not tolerate being ignored by Centre, warns CM Shah
Govt has earmarked Rs2.1 trillion for national development in upcoming budget: Asad Umar

Govt has earmarked Rs2.1 trillion for national development in upcoming budget: Asad Umar
England series will not be broadcast in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

England series will not be broadcast in Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all