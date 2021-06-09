Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 3% for second consecutive day

File photo.

Pakistan reports 1,118 new cases in a single day.

Pakistan reports positivity ratio of 2.54%, 77 people die in a single day.

Total number of active cases in the country surge to 44,987.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 3% for the second consecutive time, as per statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On Tuesday, 1,118 persons tested positive for the virus in Pakistan out of the 43,900 who were tested for the infection. The country reported a positivity ratio of 2.54%, with 77 people dying over the past 24 hours.



As many as 2,244 people recovered from the infection in a single day, according to the NCOC.



The total number of confirmed cases across the country have risen to 936,131 while the total number of active cases in Pakistan are 44,987.

In total, Pakistan has lost 21,453 people to the coronavirus while 869,691 people have, in total, recovered from the infection.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio below 3% for the first time in almost four months.

The last time the country reported a positivity rate below 3% was on February 14 when the positivity rate stood at 2.61%.