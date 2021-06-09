Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royals is leading to more internal rifts within the family.



According to reports, sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly clashing after the latter announced her pregnancy on the day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s third wedding anniversary.

Talking to Heat magazine, a source revealed that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are upset with Beatrice for stealing Harry and Meghan’s thunder with her pregnancy announcement.

"Eugenie is still extremely close to Meghan, as is Jack, and they feel it was really unfair to grab the headlines that day,” the source said.

"Eugenie didn't approve of the decision to shun Meghan and Harry's anniversary — she feels that they have been incredible hard done-by,” they continued.

Back in October 2018, reports claimed that tensions were rife after Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy on the day of Eugenie and Jack’s wedding. However, she has reportedly forgiven her cousins and agrees that her sister was wrong to do the same to them on their anniversary.

"Eugenie is very forgiving — which is a surprise to a lot of people, especially when you consider how it was an open secret that she found it hurtful that Meghan's pregnancy announcement was made on the day of her and Jack's wedding,” they said.

"But she's very much of the opinion that this feud has gone on way too long and everyone needs to forget the past. For Beatrice to announce her baby news on that day was uncalled for, in her view,” the grapevine shared.