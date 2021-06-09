 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ strained relationship appears to be healing all thanks to the arrival of baby Lilibet.

According to reports, the father and son are back in contact, not long after the Duke of Sussex confessed publicly in a chat with Oprah Winfrey that the Prince of Wales stopped returning his calls.

Sources told The Daily Telegraph that the two are staying in “regular contact” with one another since the birth of the heir apparent’s youngest grandchild, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The report revealed that Charles is speaking to Harry “frequently” and that their relationship has “turned a corner following the raft of shocking claims.”

This comes not long after Prince Harry attacked his father and accused him of inflicting trauma on him. During Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Harry told Oprah Winfrey: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense.”

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," Harry added.

Earlier in March, during his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah, he admitted his relationship with Charles was strained as he was let down by his father.

“I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” said Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call
Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy
Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Latest

view all