Kerry Katona says Katie Price 'keeps getting back up' despite criticism

Kerry Katona has nothing but love for Katie Price, and the two stars have remained a strong support system of each other as close friends.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has now reflected on her bond with the former glamor model, describing her as 'the love of her life.'

Kerry spoke about her appreciation for Katie, who recently married new partner Lee Andrews, during a recent appearance on Zingo Bingo's video series called "Your Era'.

She said: 'The love of my life. Miss Price, our Katie.'

Kerry said: 'She’s the most loyal friend in the world. There’s no one else who understands what it’s like being in this industry than we do to each other.

'The era we came from, to have got through and be where we are now is crazy. When I look back over the 90s and 2000s, I used to have 40 paps outside my house everyday. Now, I still get quite emotional because I can’t believe I got through it. I’m also really proud to have been part of a nostalgic era where popstars really existed, we don’t really have that now. We used to get handwritten mail.'

The two friends embarked on a UK tour earlier this year, which saw them lift the lid on all aspects of their lives.

Kerry said the tour "cemented" their friendship after spending so much time together. However, the Atomic Kitten singer said she "couldn't wait" for it to end, due to the intense schedule.

She said: 'We did a 38-day tour, and I couldn’t wait for it to end. Not because of Katie but because the travelling was so intense. I put together this tour because I wanted it to show people how to cheer each other on.'

She spoke about how Katie "gets up and keeps going" despite receiving backlash online.

She said: 'This girl, Katie, she gets so much bad s**t but she gets back up and keeps going. I think us women need to cheer each other up and straighten each other’s crown rather than pull it down.'

