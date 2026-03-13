Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner slams major accusation by ex Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have filed court declarations flatly denying accusations from Ray J and his mother that they orchestrated the release of the infamous 2007 tape — and Ray J has fired back, accusing both women of lying under oath.

In declarations filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, both Kardashian and Jenner called Ray J's claims false.

Jenner stated: "As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades."

She added: "I was absolutely heartbroken, crushed and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world."

Kardashian, 45, said in her own declaration that she had spent considerable money, including therapy and fees for communications, legal, and strategic advisers, to counter what she describes as Ray J's false narrative.

"His claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie," she stated.

Ray J, 45, was having none of it.

Speaking to TMZ, he said the pair had "completely lied about everything" and questioned what consequences should follow.

"Are [Kim and Kris] out of their f--king minds? The fact of the matter is, if you lie like that under oath, don't you go to jail? Don't you get fined?"

He also cited his two children with estranged wife Princess Love, daughter Melody and son Epik, saying they "don't deserve to grow up thinking their dad did something like revenge [film] or hurt someone on purpose. That's not the truth, and I'm not going to let that narrative follow them through their lives."

His mother, Sonja Norwood, also weighed in via Facebook, directing her comments squarely at Jenner.

"I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be 'dogged' on social media over this matter when Ray J and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth," she wrote.

"And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape. Then who did?"

She vowed to support her son "however long it takes" and "all the way to the doorstep of God's judgment" if necessary.

The legal battle has been escalating for months.

Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J over racketeering claims in October 2025, after which Ray J filed his own lawsuit against them in November 2025, alleging they were responsible for releasing the tape, claims he first made publicly in 2022.