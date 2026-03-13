Ernie Anastos, veteran NYC anchor, dies at 82

Ernie Anastos, the longtime New York City news anchor whose voice and presence defined local television for generations, died Wednesday, March 11. He was 82.

His family confirmed the news of his death through Fox 5.

Anastos began his career in the city in 1979 at WABC, where he quickly became one of the most trusted figures in broadcast journalism.

Over the next 11 years, he covered breaking news, politics, and community stories with a signature warmth and authority that made him a household name.

He later anchored at WCBS and ultimately at WNYW Fox 5, where he concluded his career.

Throughout his decades on air, Anastos earned numerous accolades including the prestigious Lifetime Emmy Award, recognizing his enduring contributions to journalism.

His ability to balance gravitas with compassion made him a mentor to younger reporters and a fixture in the city’s media landscape.

Beyond the newsroom, Anastos was a familiar presence at civic and cultural events.

In 2023, he attended the Luisa Diaz Foundation’s annual MAG Gala at The Plaza.

A cause of death was not immediately shared.