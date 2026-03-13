 
Geo News

Ernie Anastos, veteran NYC anchor, dies at 82

Anastos began his career in the city in 1979 at WABC

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Ernie Anastos, veteran NYC anchor, dies at 82
Ernie Anastos, veteran NYC anchor, dies at 82

Ernie Anastos, the longtime New York City news anchor whose voice and presence defined local television for generations, died Wednesday, March 11. He was 82.

His family confirmed the news of his death through Fox 5.

Anastos began his career in the city in 1979 at WABC, where he quickly became one of the most trusted figures in broadcast journalism.

Over the next 11 years, he covered breaking news, politics, and community stories with a signature warmth and authority that made him a household name.

He later anchored at WCBS and ultimately at WNYW Fox 5, where he concluded his career.

Throughout his decades on air, Anastos earned numerous accolades including the prestigious Lifetime Emmy Award, recognizing his enduring contributions to journalism.

His ability to balance gravitas with compassion made him a mentor to younger reporters and a fixture in the city’s media landscape.

Beyond the newsroom, Anastos was a familiar presence at civic and cultural events.

In 2023, he attended the Luisa Diaz Foundation’s annual MAG Gala at The Plaza.

A cause of death was not immediately shared. 

Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'
Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn has good news for fans
Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn has good news for fans
Tom Brady sparked buzz after seen with Scooter Braun's ex Yael Cohen
Tom Brady sparked buzz after seen with Scooter Braun's ex Yael Cohen
NBA Champion Dwight Howard announces retirement
NBA Champion Dwight Howard announces retirement
Shakira reflects on her rock era as she celebrates Hall of Fame nomination
Shakira reflects on her rock era as she celebrates Hall of Fame nomination