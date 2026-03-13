 
Holly Willoughby turns heads at star studded gala amid plans for YouTube venture

Holly cut a chic figure in a plunging long-sleeved fitted dress

Geo News Digital Desk
March 13, 2026

Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she joined a host of celebrity attendees at The King's Trust Invest in Futures: 50th Anniversary Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on Thursday night.

The former This Morning presenter, 45, cut a chic figure in a plunging long-sleeved fitted dress featuring white sleeves and a black bodice and skirt.

As for her hairstyle, Holly styled her blonde locks in a classy bun. The star was joined at the event, which was held in partnership with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, by a glamorous guests including Brooke Shields and Jerry Hall.

Also in attendance were Trinny Woodall, Stanley Tucci, and Dominic West with his wife Catherine FitzGerald. 

It comes shortly after reported emerged that Holly is preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel, following speculation about a solo project.

It has now been reported that the 44-year-old is following other stars who have their own channels, including Ant and Dec, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper KSI.

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt. 

