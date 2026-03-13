Bad Bunny wipes Instagram again after surprising birthday post

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has once again wiped his Instagram.

His sudden appearance and disappearance on the social media platform only added to the mystery, as his followers once again found themselves staring at an empty feed.

For the unversed, on March 10, the global music star briefly broke his social media silence after a month to share a glimpse of his birthday celebration with his millions of fans.

Posting a photo of himself with a birthday cake, he captioned "32".

The delightful post showed him clad in a suit smiling by a chocolate cake, garnering millions of likes within hours.

The Puerto Rican icon marked his 32nd birthday but a couple of days after his celebratory post went live, he deleted everything again, including removing his profile picture and all posts, returning his account to a blank slate.

The move isn’t entirely new for the chart-topping artist, who has cleaed his Instagram in the past, often fueling speculation among fans about whether a new era, announcement, or project might be on the way.





The first clean sweep came after his February 8 Super Bowl performance. He removed all posts and unfollowed everyone, leaving only a link in his bio to his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

While some fans feared it was a reaction to criticism of the performance, it is more often interpreted as a strategic "digital blackout" (a common move of his) to mark the end of one musical era and the start of a new one.