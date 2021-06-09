Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arranged for a video call with the Queen right after their daughter's arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not wait to have their little angel meet Queen Elizabeth.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged for a video call with the monarch right after they welcomed their daughter.

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

The introductory took place shortly after the couple reached their home in Montecito, California from the hospital.

Earlier, a separate source told outlets that the Queen is 'overjoyed' after the arrival of her namesake.

"Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness. She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, another insider said that the Queen has decided to put Harry's rift with the royal family behind during this time of joy.