 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arranged for a video call with the Queen right after their daughter's arrival 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not wait to have their little angel meet Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged for a video call with the monarch right after they welcomed their daughter.

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

The introductory took place shortly after the couple reached their home in Montecito, California from the hospital.

Earlier, a separate source told outlets that the Queen is 'overjoyed' after the arrival of her namesake. 

"Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness. She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, another insider said that the Queen has decided to put Harry's rift with the royal family behind during this time of joy.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy
Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship
Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Latest

view all