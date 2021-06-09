 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Hollywood lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance appears to be heating up quite rapidly.

A source told E! News that the Hustlers actor is wrapping up her life in Miami and is considering a shift to Los Angeles so she can be closer to her flame.

"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall,” the insider shared.

"She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon,” the source added.

This comes days after it was revealed that J.Lo was looking for schools in LA for her twins Emme and Maximilian, 13, who she co-parents with ex-husband Marc Anthony.   

