Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying every minute of raising their daughter Lili together 

Prince Harry is over the moon after becoming father to daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. So much so, that the Duke is helping Meghan Markle in caring for the newborn as a 'super hands on' dad.

Harry “already can’t get enough of her,” an insider revealed. “He and Meghan split parenting duties 50/50.”

"He has no problem whatsoever doing diaper duty and gets up in the middle of the night when Lili cries," the source continued. "Obviously having a new baby takes up a lot of energy — especially when there’s a toddler in the mix too — but Harry and Meghan are enjoying every minute of it."

“Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lilibet,” the insider noted. “They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!”

The Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter Lili in a statement that read, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

