Luke Wilson, 54, and girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, become parents: Report

Luke Wilson and Kendall Yates debuted their romance in 2024, though they have been dating for longer

Luke Wilson has officially become a dad at age 54.

The Legally Blonde alum, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, have quietly welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — People magazine reported on Wednesday, July 8.

According to the outlet, the new parents stepped out with their little bundle of joy on Tuesday to attend a press reception for Wilson’s upcoming Netflix comedy series at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

Yates reportedly carried their newborn in a baby carrier as the couple introduced their daughter to guests and Wilson's castmates, including Jimmy Tatro. They stayed for two hours and left before the event ended at 7pm.

Despite dating for several years, the couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they did make their public debut at the June 2024 premiere party for Horizon: An American Saga.

Their most recent public outing together was in April, when the couple was photographed taking a stroll through Los Angeles. They had not previously revealed that they were expecting a child together.

The arrival of their daughter marks a major family milestone for the Anchorman star, who has never previously had children. He now joins his brothers, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson, as a father, with both of them already raising families of their own.