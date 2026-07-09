Harry Styles has fans buzzing after awkward Wembley concert moment

Harry Styles gave fans an unforgettable farewell at Wembley Stadium—but it wasn't just the music that had everyone talking.

The pop superstar closed his record-breaking 12-night Together, Together residency on July 4 with a packed crowd of nearly 90,000 fans.

But as the final notes of As It Was echoed through the stadium, Styles found himself starring in a completely unscripted finale.

After finishing his signature "whale" move and dropping to his knees, the singer glanced down and realised his zipper had been left open.

Without missing a beat, Styles calmly zipped up his pants while still onstage, turning what could have been an awkward mishap into another effortlessly cool Harry moment.

The clip quickly took over social media, with one fan joking on X, "When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realise you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package."

The viral moment capped off an emotional week for the former One Direction star. A day earlier, Styles performed Two Ghosts, the song widely believed to reference his past relationship with Taylor Swift—the same weekend the singer married Travis Kelce in New York.

While reports suggested Styles had received an invitation through his connection to Zoë Kravitz, his Wembley schedule reportedly prevented him from attending.

The wardrobe scare also came just days after fans worried over another viral moment when Styles briefly collapsed onstage after choking while finishing a performance. He quickly recovered, waved to the crowd and carried on.

Fortunately, this time the only thing Harry lost was a little zipper control—and fans loved every second of it.