 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet birthday note for her best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet birthday note for her best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat shared a sweet note for her ‘best friend’ actor and TV host Azfar Rehman on his 32nd birthday.

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Azfar and wished him a very happy birthday.

She said “Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only the lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life and I consider myself extremely fortunate to always have had you by my side.”

“You’re not only my best friend but family. All of my happiest memories are those which you have been a part of. When I think of all the times we’ve spent together; be it our New Year trips, shoots, promotions, or just hanging out, discovering best Nashta places, and the endless conversations we have, each moment has been filled with laughter, joy and fun. You make me proud of all your achievements - keep shining bright.”

Mehwish further said “You make this world a better place with your existence. You certainly make mine a blissful one. Thank you for being you Janemannnn! Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours. A very Happy Birthday @azfu hamesha khush raho!” followed by a heart emoji.

More From Showbiz:

Ali Sethi and Nicholas Jaar honour Palestine through the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Ali Sethi and Nicholas Jaar honour Palestine through the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Aiman Khan exudes mother-daughter goals with Amal Muneeb in latest snaps

Aiman Khan exudes mother-daughter goals with Amal Muneeb in latest snaps

Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp leaves fans curious with latest Instagram post

Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp leaves fans curious with latest Instagram post
‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra’s dance video goes viral

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra’s dance video goes viral

Ali Zafar pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun

Ali Zafar pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun
Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun deeply saddened over Ghotki train crash

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun deeply saddened over Ghotki train crash
Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note for ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun

Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note for ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun
Ayeza Khan shares words of wisdom for fellow showbiz stars

Ayeza Khan shares words of wisdom for fellow showbiz stars
Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash

Mahira Khan wants investigation into Ghotki train crash
'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away

'Overload' front man Farhad Humayun passes away
Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Hania Aamir is all smiles after her cryptic exchanges with Asim Azhar

Latest

view all