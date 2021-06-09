Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet birthday note for her best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat shared a sweet note for her ‘best friend’ actor and TV host Azfar Rehman on his 32nd birthday.

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared throwback photos with Azfar and wished him a very happy birthday.

She said “Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only the lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life and I consider myself extremely fortunate to always have had you by my side.”

“You’re not only my best friend but family. All of my happiest memories are those which you have been a part of. When I think of all the times we’ve spent together; be it our New Year trips, shoots, promotions, or just hanging out, discovering best Nashta places, and the endless conversations we have, each moment has been filled with laughter, joy and fun. You make me proud of all your achievements - keep shining bright.”



Mehwish further said “You make this world a better place with your existence. You certainly make mine a blissful one. Thank you for being you Janemannnn! Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours. A very Happy Birthday @azfu hamesha khush raho!” followed by a heart emoji.