Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Ahmed Subhan

25 Islamabad schoolchildren rushed to hospital after fainting due to intense heat

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Picture by reporter.

ISLAMABAD: At least 25 children were rushed to a hospital after they fainted due to the sweltering heat on Wednesday. 

Students of a school in Islamabad's Bara Kahu locality suffered immensely due to the sweltering heat and loadshedding. 

According to the TV report, the children experienced nose bleeding due to the intense heat, after which their teachers, alarmed, poured water over their heads.

The schoolchildren were then taken to a nearby health facility for first aid. 

After the alarming incident, 200 schoolchildren were allowed to go home from the Federal Government School due to absence of power.

